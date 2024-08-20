The town of Renk, in northern Upper Nile, was a bustling hub for trade between Sudan and South Sudan. But, today, the traffic is mostly people, and it’s all one way.

More than 780,000 people have fled the fighting that erupted in Sudan in April 2023, crossing the southern border into Renk where many have sought sanctuary while others are gradually being relocated to join family in other parts of the country.

Bathurs Ongo Nyikaig is among the refugees living in the transit camp in Renk after losing family members, his home, and livelihood in Sudan.

“I come from Blue Nile in Sudan, but I ran with my family to Renk because of the fighting in Sudan. There is nothing there for us but death and destruction,” he says. “We came here because we need help. We need peace.”

Humanitarians are working tirelessly to meet escalating needs despite funding already being stretched to breaking point. State authorities acknowledge the support from international partners but say more is needed to prevent a slide into a deeper crisis.

“There are two communities that came here after the war broke out in Sudan, one is refugees, and the other is returnees. For returnees, they came here seeking ways to get to their final destinations to reconnect with family in other parts of the country,” explains Renk County Commissioner, Akoch Jol Achiek.

Unfortunately, despite best efforts, many are still waiting to travel due to a lack of resources. He says local authorities are doing their best, but more support is needed.

“For those that need to stay in Renk county, if they come officially to the authorities and ask for land, they will be given land, they will be given help if they want to stay. There is no problem.”

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has deployed peacekeepers to Renk to help ensure the safe delivery of aid, provide protection, and deter violence between diverse communities forced to live together in congested conditions. They are faced with what their Force Commander describes as a “cocktail” of challenges.

“The humanitarian situation, dwindling resources, inability to relocate people as much as we’d like, a contest over scarce resources, deteriorating economic situation – all this combined creates a cocktail in which any small thing, like a difference of opinion between diverse communities, could trigger a conflict,” explains Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian.

“We acknowledge the tremendous efforts of local forces in maintaining security, and we hope that won’t happen, but we always prepare for the worst-case scenario.”

That preparation must now include a new threat of extraordinary flooding.

“If the rains pick up, then the condition of people in the transit center, refugee camp and other displacement sites will become far worse,” says the Force Commander.

“When the misery keeps increasing and the numbers of people coming from Sudan keeps increasing, there will come a point when there will be serious security concerns, which is what we are trying to prepare in advance for in collaboration with our partners.”

One of those already experiencing the misery of escaping the Sudan conflict is 19-year-old Stephen Deng who fled to Renk in June 2024.

“We were very afraid. There was a lot of trouble. My brother died. My friend died. We knew we had to leave everything behind and come here to Renk so we could at least be safe,” he says, acknowledging the UNMISS peacekeepers as “brothers” who provide that safety.

Stephen has been scraping together an income by selling pots and pans in the transit camp. But while food, water, and shelter are critical, he sees a greater need - for schools to reopen - so that he can achieve his dream of being a doctor and, not only survive, but thrive.