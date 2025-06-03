The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is deeply concerned about escalating intercommunal violence in Tonj East, which has caused hundreds of deaths, the destruction of homes and widespread displacement.

The Mission is urging the country’s leadership to intervene and deploy security services to address the situation.

Since December 2024, Tonj East, in Warrap State, has been plagued by a series of violent incidents, including cattle raiding and revenge attacks involving large numbers of armed youth from neighbouring communities. In March, more than 200 people are estimated to have died during the intercommunal conflict.

Over the past few days, there has been another surge of violence, driven by attempts to recover stolen cattle and revenge for the previous loss of lives. This has resulted in more than 80 casualties, although the numbers are yet to be verified.

“Urgent intervention is needed from the national Government to prevent the conflict from escalating to catastrophic levels and to bring communities together to peacefully resolve grievances,” said the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political), Guang Cong.

UNMISS is intensively engaging with state and local leaders to calm the situation and has increased its peacekeeping patrols. However, peacekeepers are experiencing significant challenges reaching some of the affected areas, due to a proliferation of checkpoints manned by armed youth.

“While UNMISS is doing its utmost to deter further mobilization and conflict, the Government is primarily responsible for protecting civilians and we, therefore, encourage the Government to rapidly deploy security services to prevent further violence and create a safe environment for community dialogue and peacebuilding,” said Mr. Cong.