Dr. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), today paid a courtesy call on the Honorable General Jeje Odong, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala. During the meeting, Dr. Grandi expressed his deep appreciation for Uganda's longstanding commitment to hosting refugees and its generous policies towards displaced persons.

He commended Uganda for being one of the countries in the world with the largest refugee population, underscoring the country's humanitarian spirit and solidarity with those in need. Minister Odongo reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to upholding its open-door policy towards refugees and its commitment to providing them with basic services and opportunities for self-reliance. He emphasized that Uganda would continue to welcome refugee communities and work to ensure their well-being.

The Minister also expressed gratitude for the continued support provided by the UNHCR to Uganda in its efforts to manage the refugee population. He welcomed any assistance that the UNHCR could offer to enhance Uganda's capacity to provide services to refugees and promote their integration into the host communities. The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Uganda and the UNHCR and reaffirmed the two parties shared commitment to protecting and assisting refugees. It is anticipated that this visit will further strengthen the collaboration between the Ugandan government and the UNHCR in addressing the challenges and opportunities related to refugee protection and assistance.