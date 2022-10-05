The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Green Finance Institute (GFI) are partnering to host a special podcast series to highlight the role of finance and natural climate solutions in the run up to COP27.

This five-episode series - Financing Nature: COP27 Special - will build awareness of the need for private finance in delivering the nature-positive outcomes we urgently need for climate mitigation and adaptation. The first episode will be broadcast today on Wednesday 5 October, and will feature Sagarika Chatterjee, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) Secretariat and Finance Lead, Climate Action Champions.

“UNEP has identified that if the world is to meet its climate change, biodiversity, and land degradation targets, it needs to close a $4.1 trillion financing gap in nature by 2050. The stakes are higher than ever, biodiversity and nature must be at the forefront of the COP27 climate agenda. Egypt represents a unique opportunity to accelerate the implementation of effective nature-positive solutions for people, economies, and the well-being of future generations” said Susan Gardner, Director, Ecosystems Division, UNEP.

Investments in nature restoration, protection and nature-based solutions are increasing, but not at the scale required to tackle the interdependent crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We can and must channel private capital into nature-based solutions. This will require policy and regulatory support, catalytic capital and financial innovation. Ahead of COP27 in Egypt, Financing Nature: COP27 Special will showcase examples of where this is already happening, and discuss what we collectively must do to mobilise capital at scale” said Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, GFI.

Financing Nature: COP27 Special will feature leading voices and examples of individuals delivering on-the-ground solutions. This includes: