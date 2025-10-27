A UN Town Hall in Tanzania marked the conclusion of a three-day workshop on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), bringing together 21 UN PSEA Focal Points for capacity building and knowledge exchange.

The session was graced by Mr. Christian Saunders, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Coordinator for improving the UN response on PSEA, alongside the UN Resident Coordinator, who both reaffirmed the UN’s zero-tolerance policy and called for strengthened prevention, accountability, and survivor-centred responses across all operations.

The workshop, organized by the Resident Coordinator’s Office with support from WHO, WFP, and IOM—aimed to strengthen inter-agency coordination and build institutional capacity to prevent and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse. WHO played a key role in providing technical support and guidance to ensure that PSEA measures are effectively integrated into health programmes and community engagement efforts.

The Town Hall reaffirmed the UN’s shared commitment to fostering dignity, respect, and trust within the workplace and in engagement with communities, ensuring that every individual is protected from sexual exploitation and abuse.