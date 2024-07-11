In April, the International Trade Centre (in collaboration with the Uganda Coffee Federation) supported 6 Ugandan coffee producers to participate and exhibit at the week-long London Coffee Festival, through its UK Trade Partnerships programme (UKTP).
Taking place at Newman Breweries in the East of London, the festival drew coffee enthusiasts from around the globe to indulge in the rich aromas and flavors of their favorite brews. Visitors sampled an array of specialty coffees from different regions of the world including Uganda, with fine arabicas and robustas on display. Modern coffee roasting machines and technologies were also featured alongside presentation of cutting-edge techniques.
The London Coffee Festival is about more than just coffee, however —it’s a celebration of culture, community, and sustainability. Throughout the 4 days, attendees had the opportunity to engage with coffee growers and producers and learn about the journey of the humble coffee bean from farm to cup. Workshops on ethical sourcing, fair trade practices, and environmental conservation underscored the importance of responsible coffee consumption in an increasingly interconnected world.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Trade Centre.