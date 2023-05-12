Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, visited Morocco from 8 to 9 May 2023. He attended the fourth UK-Morocco bilateral Strategic Dialogue, following and complementing the UK-Morocco Association Council held in Rabat on 16 February.

During his visit, Lord Ahmad visited and prayed at the iconic Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, as well as meeting British business representatives based there. On 9 May, Lord Ahmad co-chaired the ministerial session of the annual UK-Morocco Strategic Dialogue with host, Morocco’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr Nasser Bourita. As reflected in their Joint Declaration, the ministers reviewed the deepening collaboration between the UK and Morocco and identified priorities for the next year, under the 4 pillars of cooperation: political, economic, security and defence, and education and culture.

This collaboration includes growing bilateral cooperation in the health and agricultural sectors, as well as on climate, energy and sustainable finance. The Ministers signed a ‘Strategic Cooperation Framework on Climate action, Clean energy and Green growth’. It also includes:

*ongoing exchanges of expertise, such as the joint defence exercises, ‘Jebel Sahara’ and ‘African Lion’, both held in 2022 * collaboration between law enforcement agencies on border security, hostage negotiations, and counter-terrorism efforts

The ministers also discussed regional and international issues of common interest. These included the situation in Sudan and in Libya, developments in Israel and the OPTs, the ongoing global implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, and food security in Africa.

On completing his visit, Lord Ahmad said:

This has been a fruitful visit which has built upon the strong relationship between our 2 countries. It follows on from our collaboration as Guest of Honour at the 15th edition of SIAM last week in Meknes, and we were honoured to have hosted HRH Princess Lalla Meryem at the Coronation of HM King Charles III last week. I am confident that this relationship will continue to thrive, going forward, as our 2 Kingdoms work in partnership on political, economic and security matters, and connect our people and cultures."