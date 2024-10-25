United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The United Arab Emirates has announced the provision of urgent humanitarian aid for families impacted by floods that occurred in several states in Mauritania which caused significant damage to property and forced thousands of citizens to evacuate their villages and homes.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to address the damage caused by the floods. The country emphasized that the assistance extended reflects the strong bilateral relations, and is part of the UAE’s endeavors to mitigate the severity of the impacts of the flooding, while meeting the essential needs of the brotherly people of Mauritania. The UAE’s efforts are part of its humanitarian and developmental role in providing urgent relief to countries worldwide during crises and natural disasters.

