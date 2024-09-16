As part of UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts to assist nations in need across the world, the country today dispatched an aircraft carrying 50 tonnes of food supplies to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The aid aims to alleviate the suffering of people impacted by recent floods that hit several areas across Nigeria.

Over recent weeks, Nigeria has been impacted by severe flooding as a result of heavy rainfall, which has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and the displacement of thousands of people. The floods have affected several Nigerian states, including agricultural areas, resulting in lack of food resources and an increased need for urgent humanitarian aid.

In this regard, His Excellency Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to support and assist countries facing humanitarian challenges.

His Excellency said: “The aid dispatched reflects the UAE’s commitment to reinforce humanitarian cooperation with the international community and support nations during crises and disasters. The initiative serves to mitigate the suffering of people affected by the floods in Nigeria, while providing them with the necessary support to overcome this challenging period.”

The UAE continues to provide humanitarian and relief aid to countries affected by natural disasters, as part of its commitment to upholding the values of humanitarian solidarity and providing aid to people in need across the world.