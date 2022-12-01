The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.