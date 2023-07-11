United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to His Excellency Carlos Vila Nova, President of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, which included an official invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai this November.

The letter was delivered by Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Ghana.

