His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, sent a written letter to His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger, which included an invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Expo City Dubai this November.

The letter was delivered by His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad and Non-Resident Ambassador to Niger, at a meeting at the palace in the capital, Niamey.

His Excellency Bazoum welcomed the invitation, stressing his country's readiness to participate in the upcoming COP28 in the UAE.

For his part, His Excellency Al Shamsi underscored that the UAE attaches great importance to hosting COP28 due to its commitment to global climate action, and that the summit marks an important milestone, especially as it will host the first Global Stocktake of progress in implementing Paris Agreement objectives.