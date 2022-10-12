United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 12th October. 

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to the President of Equatorial Guinea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.