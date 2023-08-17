This year’s International Youth Day celebrations will focus on the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and it effects.

This revelation was made by the Government Chief Whip, Hon Denis Hamison Obua on Thursday, 17 August 2023 where he stated that the celebrations will be held under the theme, "Accelerating Recovery from Covid-l9 and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda".

He said that the celebrations will take place on 18 August 2023 at Kigezi Lower Primary school in Kabale District.

Obua said that the day is designated for the purpose of celebrating the youth potential and taking stock of what has been accomplished in the area of youth empowerment, growth and development.

He added that the day provides government with an opportunity to review interventions, reflect, refocus and strategize for the coming years.

“The theme enjoins us to take stock of how young peoples businesses have taken advantage of the micro and macro-economic policies to recover from Covid -19. At the same time, we reflect on how we are faring in attaining the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

According to the statement, the government spent the bigger part of 2022- 2023 developing and designing programmes aimed at empowering youth and building their resilience amidst various economic shocks, trials and tribulations.

The statement also highlighted progresses made towards enhancing youth development such as initiating the development of National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and security and complete development of the out of school youth sexuality education guidelines.

Obua also stated that the plan aims at designing of the National Service Scheme and disseminating the national strategy to end teenage pregnancy and early marriages in Uganda, among others.

Each year, Uganda joins the rest of the UN fraternity on 12 August to commemorate International Youth Day.

The commemoration of the day is consistent with the UN General Assembly Resolution 54/120 of 1999 that designated it for reflection and re-dedication to youth development.