The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has told delegates attending the African Caribbean and Pacific- European Union summit that there is need for the Contonou Agreement to broadly define human rights in relation to homosexuality.

The ACP-EU Partnership Agreement is a revised extension of the 20 year Cotonou Partnership Agreement signed in 2000 governing trade and economic relations between the EU and all 48 Sub-Saharan countries in Africa, 16 Caribbean countries and 15 Pacific countries (ACP).

According to Tayebwa, the agreement contains clauses promoting homosexuality and abortion, a practice he said Uganda will vehemently oppose.

“We have discovered that with the Post Cotonou agreement, there are hidden clauses concerning human rights. Clauses to do with sexuality, promotion of LGBT/homosexuality and clauses to do with abortion," he said.

Tayebwa made this position at the 61st session of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States Parliamentary Assembly and 42nd Session of the ACP-European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly (ACP-EU JPA) in Maputo, Mozambique on Monday, 31 October 2022.

"We are a society that is not ready for homosexuality and we are a society that is not ready for abortion. As Africa, we believe that the institution of the family is at the core of whatever we are doing,” Tayebwa said adding that, ’the EU is demanding that we take a certain root, they should also know the character of our society’.

Tayebwa is leading a delegation of MPs including Hon. Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County), Hon. Cecilia (Dokolo District), Hon. Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula South), Hon. Elijah Okupa (Kasilo County), Dr Samuel Opio (Kole North) and Hon. Lucy Akello (Amuru District).

Audio Deputy Speaker Tayebwa

Hon. Ogwal said that Africa is not comfortable with the EU's conditions on sexual orientation and abortion.

"We are all geared up to make sure that whatever decision we take, it is in the interest of the people whom we represent,” said Ogwal.

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique commended the organisation for its prime role in the economic and social development of its member states.

He called on participating member states to focus more on the climate agenda and how to deal with risks related to natural disasters.

The ACP–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly was created to bring together the elected representatives of European Parliament and the elected representatives of the African, Caribbean and Pacific states that have signed the Cotonou Agreement.

Since the entry into force of the Treaty on European Union and EU enlargement it has acquired a more prominent role.

A substantial part of the work of the JPA is directed towards promoting human rights and democracy and the common values of humanity, and this has produced joint commitments undertaken within the framework of the UN conferences.

The JPA meets twice a year in plenary session, alternately in the European Union and in an ACP member State.