Uganda has confirmed readiness to host the Edition of 15th East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games with major logistical, medical, and venue preparations finalised ahead of the December kickoff.

The Local Organizing Committee headed by Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliamenty, Hon. Asuman Basalirwa confirmed that all key venues have been inspected and approved, medical partnerships secured and hospitality arrangements completed.

“We are ready to host East Africa. Uganda is prepared both in facilities and spirit, and we look forward to welcoming our brothers and sisters from the region. A list of hotels that will provide accommodation has been finalised and shared with all our delegates,” Basalirwa said while addressing the press on Monday, 03 November 2025.

The games will be held from 05 -17 December 2025 across Kampala at venues including Philip Omondi Stadium (Lugogo), Hams Stadium, Wankulukuku Stadium, Kyambogo University, Makerere University and Namboole Stadium, among others. The Golf events will take place at Kampala Golf Club and Serena Golf Resort, Kigo.

The committee confirmed medical readiness with Hospitals such as Kampala Hospital, Nakasero, Aga Khan and IHK. Mulago and Nsambya Hospitals are expected to join.

“These hospitals have agreed to partner with us to provide medical services during the tournament,” Basalirwa said.

All fixtures will soon be made public and admission will be free, which according to EAC MPs is a gesture intended to promote community involvement.

Parliament of Uganda which is the defending has vowed to maintain its dominance with Basalirwa vouching that, ‘we cannot afford to lose on home soil. Even with a tight national electoral schedule, we are training hard to remain on top’.

Delegations from Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have confirmed full participation, under the theme, “One Region, One Community: Advancing Integration through Parliaments and Sports.”

Kenya’s delegation represented by Hon. Vincent Kawaya announced that both the National Assembly and Senate will compete in all eight disciplines.

“We will take as many trophies as possible because we know Ugandans are busy preparing for elections but what matters most is the unity these games foster,” he said adding that Kenya fully supports Uganda’s hosting efforts.

South Sudan’s delegation praised Uganda for its organizational efficiency and confirmed entry in all events.

The EALA Secretariat urged East Africans to turn up in large numbers, saying the games belong to the people and play a vital role in “deepening, widening, and tightening regional integration.”

