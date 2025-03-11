The implementation of phase III of the national CCTV project by the Uganda Police Force (UPF) will require an additional US$62 million.

This revelation was made by the Undersecretary of the Police Aggrey Wunyi while appearing before the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

Wunyi said that the project is still at the design and budget solicitation stage.

AUDIO Wunyi

The State Minister for Internal Affairs, Hon. David Muhoozi led members of the force to the meeting of the committee. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba accompanied the minister.

The minister added that the already implemented phase I and II of the national CCTV system is performing at an average ranging from 85 per cent to 95 per cent with some districts achieving 100 per cent performance.

Muhoozi added that the system has so far covered all the 19 Kampala Metropolitan policing divisions and all municipalities including Masaka, Mbarara, Ntungamo, Kabale, Kisoro, Arua, Gulu, Iganga and Jinja.

The other municipalities covered include Rukungiri, Bushenyi, Kasese, Fort Portal, Mubende, Mityana, Hoima, Masindi, Kitgum, Lira, Soroti, Moroto, Mbale, Kapchorwa, Tororo and Kamuli.

“Since implementation of the system in 2018, 42,417 operational and intelligence led incidents have been managed and 6,688 cases have undergone thorough investigation using the footage captured,” said Muhoozi.

He said phase III of the project seeks to close the gaps identified in the initial phases through increasing camera density to reduce blind spots, introduce body-worn cameras for police officers and enhance the capacity of the data centre to support growing storage and processing needs.

“The system has to keep running because UPF recruited qualified IT personnel and engineers to do maintenance of the system. Only continuous training on new upgrades of the system is required,” Muhoozi added.

AUDIO Kajwengye

Legislators however, queried the effectiveness of the CCTV cameras.

Committee Chairperson, Hon. Wilson Kajwengye asked about the ability of the cameras to operate efficiently during power outages affecting different parts of the country.

“We have had incidences where the main grid goes off. Does that affect your cameras or do the cameras have capacity to keep running despite such challenges? Is this also the case throughout the country?” Kajwengye asked.

Hon. Peter Okeyoh (NRM, Bukooli Island County) tasked the UPF leadership to provide the measures being taken to vandalism of CCTV systems in the field, including during construction works like road maintenance.

Kagoma North County MP, Hon. Kintu Brandon asked about the feasibility of the national CCTV system in incorporating footage captured private CCTV cameras.

“We have cameras installed in private places like supermarkets, bars, hotels or homes. How do you link them to your main CCTV centre in cases of crimes where you need to check their footage?” Kintu asked.

Muhoozi clarified that the national system is not connected to the private CCTV cameras.

“We only use volunteer information from those with personal cameras. We also do not have a legal regime that governs private cameras and how they can offer input in the national grid of cameras, because there are privacy issues involved,” Muhoozi said.

AUDIO Muhoozi

To tackle vandalism, Muhoozi noted that CCTV cameras are mounted on poles covered with spikes to deter persons from climbing to destroy the camera systems.

The UPF Director for ICT, Felix Baryamwisaki said the CCTV system has robust provisions to manage the inconsistencies of power supply.

“The camera sites have power backup of up to eight hours. If the main grid goes off beyond that, we get affected but the main monitoring centres remain operational because they have longer backup hours,” said Baryamwisaki.

He added that power access in cities has greatly improved with power outages of not more than four hours adding that there are plans to install solar systems at CCTV sites in areas with long power outages.