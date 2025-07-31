The Nubian community in Uganda has petitioned Parliament, seeking intervention over decades of alleged discrimination and neglect by successive governments.

Despite being recognized as an indigenous tribe in the 1995 Constitution, the community claims it has been marginalized politically, economically, and socially.

In a petition presented by to Parliament by Hon. Hassan Kirumira (NUP, Katikamu South) on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, the Nubians highlight historical injustices and ongoing challenges faced, particularly in Bombo town, their traditional home. “Even though we are citizens of Uganda, the Nubian community is still left out politically, economically, and socially,” the petition reads.

Nubians trace their roots in Uganda back to 1844 and have since integrated into Ugandan society through intermarriage and national development contributions. “Nubians are rarely considered for public service appointments, including ministries, government boards, and foreign missions,” Kirumira said adding that they are barely represented in local government structures.

The petitioners appealed to President Museveni to fulfill his promise of upgrading Bombo to a municipality, which would bring dignity, jobs, and development to the area. The community also seeks redress for past injustices, including compensation for losses suffered during the 1979 war following the fall of Idi Amin's regime. Additionally, they highlight current challenges such as inadequate healthcare facilities, youth unemployment, school dropouts and teenage pregnancies.

In the petition, the Nubians call on the government to address their concerns and ensure their inclusion and participation in national development.