Ugandans have been urged to take advantage of financial development programmes to push themselves forward into the money economy by investing heavily in key sectors like commercial agriculture, Information, communication and technology (ICT), services and manufacturing.

According to President Yoweri Museveni, government has already invested Shs1.6 trillion in the Uganda Development Bank, which has supported Ugandan farmers and manufacturers in developing major projects that have turned around the economies of their communities.

“Once people have woken up from sleep and they want low cost capital, if Shs100 million per parish per annum or any of the other funds is not enough, we can increase the money by adjusting from other areas,” Museveni said.

While alluding to the NRM 10-point programme, he cited point five that focuses on building an independent, integrated and self-sustaining national economy, which he said prompted the introduction of revolving funds at sub-county level.

“I studied the whole country and recommended intensive agriculture for people with small pieces of land and extensive agriculture for people with big pieces of land. In 1996, we reduced it to the 4-acre model but the logical question was how the cashless people could start,” the President noted.

Museveni made the remarks while delivering the State of the Nation Address at Kololo ceremonial grounds on Thursday, 04 June 2026, that marked the official start of business for the 12th Parliament.

He told Legislators that wealth creation initiatives in the agriculture sector through dairy, coffee and tea farming among others, have been made possible with the prevailing peace, law and order, as well as improvement in road infrastructure to facilitate easy movement of goods and services.

The President cited on-going works to revamp the meter-gauge railway and build the standard gauge, adding that liaison with Kenya and Tanzania will also facilitate development of oil pipelines for crude and refined petroleum products.

“This will move heavy cargo away from the roads to the railway and the petroleum products from the road to the pipeline. That leaves the roads for only passengers and light cargo,” Museveni said.

He noted the need to grow external markets to enable Ugandans extend their wealth creation avenues across national borders, hinting on countries with big populations like China and India, which depend heavily on foreign markets.

“The Pan-African agenda aimed at economic integration of Africa in a continental market for the prosperity of Africans, whereas political integration within East Africa would deal with the strategic security of the continent. For wealth creators of Uganda, most of these factors are in place, that is why we are saying ‘no more sleep’,” Museveni added.

Museveni urged legislators to educate the constituents on available low-interest financing opportunities like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga, and support households who have arable land to access such capital.

“There is no more corruption. There is no more politeness towards non−performers. All non-performers must leave leadership. Leadership is not for ego but for the people and the country. In agriculture, it is possible to have pan−Ugandan rural transformation,” Museveni emphasised.

President Museveni also revealed that government will present 38 Bills, policy frameworks, reports and statutory instruments for consideration by the House in the 2026/2027 financial year.

He said these are intended to strengthen governance and facilitate service delivery and development.

The Bills to be presented by the different ministers include;

The Bill for Building Substances, 2025 The Small Arms and Light Weapons Control Bill, 2023 Amendment of the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act, Cap 262 Amendment of the Education (Pre-Primary, Primary and Post-Primary) Act, 2008 The Curriculum, Assessment, and Admissions Bill The Food and Agriculture Regulatory Authority Bill, 2026 The Animal Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Amendment of the Local Government Act, Cap 138 Uganda Tourism (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Amendment of Pharmacy and Drugs Act Amendment of Nurses and Midwives Act Amendment of Allied Health Professionals Act National Legal Examinations Centre Bill, 2026 Information and Communication and Bill, 2023 Workers' Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Uganda Railways Bill, 2026 The Real Estate Bill, 2025 Intelligence Services Policy Framework Annual Macroeconomic and Fiscal Performance Report for FY2025/26 Annual Budget Performance Report FY2025/26 Annual Report on the Petroleum Fund for FY 2025/26 National Budget Framework Paper for FY2027/28 - FY2031/32 Semi-Annual Budget Performance Report FY2026/27 Half-Year Macroeconomic and Fiscal Performance Report for FY2026/27 Ministerial Policy Statements for FY 2027/28 for Vote 008 (MoFPED), Vote 130 (Treasury Operations) and other Statutory Votes under MoFPED Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for FY 2027/28 Appropriation Bill, 2027 Report on Multi-Year Commitments Treasury Memorandum (Measures taken to implement the Recommendations of Parliament in respect to Auditor General's Report for FY 2025/26) Statement of Tax Expenditures of Government for FY 2025/26 A Plan for Divestment of Government Assets Report on Public Debt, Loans, Grants and Guarantees FY2025/26 (including, Statement of associated Risks) Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2027 Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2027 Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2027 Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2027 Tax Procedures Code (Amendment) Bill, 2027 Budget Speech for FY 2027/28



