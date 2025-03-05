The Chairperson of the Committee on Climate Change, Hon. Lawrence Biyika, has warned of the impending heavy rains and floods resulting from the current heat wave, saying government should come out with clear mitigation measures.

“At the end of the dry season will come a lot of rain with floods. Because of the evaporation on open water such as Lake Victoria, the heat is boiling water, we must be disaster prepared, rather than waiting for relief after the disaster,” Biyika said.

Biyika was responding to the Statement on Weather Patterns over Uganda, presented by the Minister of Water and Environment, Hon. Beatrice Anywar, during the plenary sitting on Wednesday, 05 March 2025.

The legislator, who possesses qualificatoin in environment and natural resources, observed that the long dry spell is bound to affect agriculture and eventually the economy.

He asked government to consider adaptation measures for such climate change effects, proposing a firm fight against deforestation and wetland destruction which he said are on rise.

Hon. Christine Kaaya (NRM, Kiboga District Woman Rep), said the citizenry deserves to be guided on the likely effects of the dry spell and demanded for a clear message from government, detailing the projected percentage loss in crop yields, livestock and the health care burden.

Kalungu West MP, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu agitated for subsidies on all sources of clean energy, as a way of discouraging charcoal burning and deforestation.

“Ugandans have learnt to use gas and other sources of energy but it is expensive. Government must reduce the costs on energy if we are to preserve the environment,” said Ssewungu.

The Minister reiterated that government has already entered into agreements with companies selling gas subsiding 40 percent of price of gas.

“We already have an agreement with Stabex [oil marketing company], and the current price takes into account the 40 percent subsidy from government,” said Anywar adding that, “As a country we hope to start producing our own oil and gas soon.”

Anywar explained that according to meteorology reports, the current heat wave is projected to decline at the end of March 2025 ushering in the rainy season.

“The primary cause of the high temperatures is the ongoing dry season. The period from December to February is typically dry across Uganda, with February being the hottest month of the year. Temperatures begin to rise by mid-January, reaching the peak in February, and gradually decline from early March as the March-May rainfall season begins,” she said.