Uganda High Commission, New Delhi in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Uganda Wildlife Authority(UWA) is set to participate in the prestigious Outbound Travel Market (OTM), the leading Travel, Trade Show in India scheduled to take place from 30th January to 1st February 2025 at JIO World Convention Center, Bombay.

The Indian travel market is at its inflection point and ranks among the world's fastest-growing markets. According to an Expedia report, by 2025, 13.9 million leisure departures will be recorded from the metropolitan city. Business travel accounts for 26% of outbound trips, making India one of the largest global markets for business travel.

Out of these arrivals, Mumbai leads as India’s primary outbound market contributing 63% to the leisure and business travel from the country. Mumbai also serves as the commercial and financial centre and a home to Bollywood, India’s premier film industry.

OTM provides a platform for quality networking, connecting exhibitors, tour operators and travel agents from all over the world, with wedding planners, film producers wedding planners, MICE and corporate buyers – with over 1600+ exhibitors from 60+ countries and provides access to 40,000+ trade visitors and 1000+ top buyers across various industry sectors, all with the support of a strong hosted buyer program.

Beyond the exhibition, OTM features knowledge-sharing and networking events, including insightful panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses in the OTM Forum. The Forum facilitates dialogue on essential trends and strategies shaping the USD$50 billion Indian travel market.

Eight (08) licensed tour companies have been selected to participate at OTM alongside Uganda Airlines, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Ministry of Tourism Wildlife&Antiquities and Uganda High Commission, New Delhi together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry together with Uganda Media Centre organised a media launch ahead of Uganda’s first participation at the OTM-Bombay on the 21st January,2025.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Hon John Mulimba stated that, the Government of Uganda has embarked on ambitious strategy of growing the economy tenfold from USD 49.5 billion as of FY 2023/2024 to USD 500 billion in the next 15 years.

To achieve this government through the various MDAs and missions abroad intends to leverage four key areas as it embarks on NDPIV that will replace the NDPIII namely Agro-industrialization (including light manufacturing), Mineral beneficiation including Oil and Gas, Tourism Promotion, Science, Technology, and Innovation(STIs).