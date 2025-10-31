Uganda is for the first time, participating in the Annual Swiss International Holiday Expo (SIHE) in Lugano, Switzerland. The 2025 exhibition which runs from Friday, 31st October to Sunday, 2nd November at the Centro Esposizioni Centre in Lugano, Switzerland is arguably Switzerland’s premier tourism fair, focusing on Luxury Tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions/Events), and leisure, attracting on average over 400 international buyers, 400 exhibitors from 80 countries, and more than 7,000 high-spending private visitors.

Sponsored by Uganda’s Permanent Mission of Uganda to the United Nations in Geneva, which is also accredited to the Swiss Confederation in Bern, Uganda’s participation in the exhibition is multi-stakeholder, showcasing the nation’s offerings through exhibition, targeted B2B/B2C meetings, and networking. By showcasing Uganda’s unique attractions such as gorilla trekking, diverse wildlife, cultural heritage, and adventure tourism, Uganda can position itself as an exciting holiday destination for the Swiss.

Participants include officials Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities; Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries; the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; Uganda Tourism Board; Uganda Investment Authority; Association of Uganda Tour Operators; Ugandan Diaspora in Switzerland.

The 2024 edition drew over 11,000 visitors, who were primarily Swiss vacation-seeking families. This year, the fair will launch a dedicated Luxury Tourism Zone that is tailored to exclusive clientele further amplifying opportunities to reach high-end consumers and luxury-focused tour operators.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Amb. Mercel Tibaleka describes Uganda’s participation as one that presents an opportunity to make direct contact with Swiss and European travel enthusiasts and media, elevate Uganda’s “Pearl of Africa” brand, and establish valuable partnerships across priority segments such as luxury safaris, cultural travel, and MICE.

Uganda’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Amb. Arthur Kafeero said that following Uganda’s successful participation in the World of Coffee Expo held in Geneva in June 2025, the Lugano exhibition would further advance the promotion of Ugandan coffee to the Swiss market. “Coffee promotion will not only market Uganda’s tourism but also its agro-export sector”.

“The exhibition offers a highly professional, result-oriented format that delivers maximum value through targeted B2B meetings, thematic networking opportunities, and high-spending consumer exposure,” said Amb. Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic and Regional Cooperation,

Kara Komuhangi from the Uganda Investment Authority expressed optimism about the outcome of Uganda’s Participation. “This will also provide a platform to market Uganda as an investment destination for broader investment opportunities beyond tourism,” she said

Among the benefits that Uganda hopes to gain in Lugano are positioning Uganda as a Premier Travel Destination to the Swiss market, boosting tourism revenue, attracting investment opportunities, market research and competitive insights, business and networking opportunities, promoting cross-sector linkages, and achieving Tourism Excellence Recognition.

The Government of Uganda provides funding for Uganda’s participation in these and other fairs under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Strategy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.