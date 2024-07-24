The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala has revealed that construction of a new bridge at the Katonga river along the Kampala-Masaka highway will commence in October this year.

He made the revelation while responding to a matter of national importance raised by Kashari North County Member of Parliament, Hon. Basil Bataringaya, during the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 23 July 2024.

Bataringaya expressed concern that repairs on the existing bridge had been abandoned and tasked the minister to give dates by which the key trade route would be fixed.

“Last year, the Katonga bridge was swept away and closed for more than six months. Temporary measures were taken to repair this bridge, and traffic was channeled through the long Sembabule road which was inconveniencing to traders in terms of money and time,” Bataringaya said.

He urged the Works Minister to create a shorter alternative route as works on the affected bridge take shape.

“And in this case, I propose the Villa Maria-Kalungu-Masaka road,” he added.

Gen. Katumba Wamala said that the Katonga bridge was compromised due to meteorological changes which impacted the behavior of the river.

“We had to study the meteorological behaviors of that river so that we can make a new structure which is resilient and will stand the test of time. We could not rush into establishing more or less the same bridge which had been compromised,” he said.

The minister also revealed that contractor will address the challenges within Kalandazi and Lwera swamps to ensure that the section of the road is restored to meet the challenges of the truck volumes.

He also called on road users along the Kampala-Masaka highway to exercise patience as construction works on the new bridge takes place.

“I want us to understand these structures are not simple structures to do. If we do a structure in a hurry, and it gives away in a few years, it will be this same House that will put us to task. This is a very sensitive structure and so it should be done with all the caution and detail it deserves,” said Katumba Wamala.

In May 2023, the Katonga bridge was destroyed by flash floods prompting the government to create a diversion for heavy trucks to the Mpigi-Sembabule-Masaka road.