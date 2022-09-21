The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, has directed the Clerk to Parliament to stop committees from conducting field activities while Parliament is sitting.

The directive was issued during his communication to the House on Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

The Deputy Speaker said that the behaviour he termed “unacceptable” had come to the attention of the leadership.

“Attendance of plenary sittings has suffered at the hands of members attending committee activities in the field; I direct the Clerk to halt an activity coinciding with sittings,” he added.

Tayebwa said that there was plenty of work to be done and that business on the Floor of the House that was being delayed needed to be given priority.

Parliament, under normal circumstances, sits from Tuesday to Thursday every week. There are 29 committees of Parliament.