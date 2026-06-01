Parliament’s Committee on Appointments has commenced the vetting of 81 persons nominated for various ministerial positions.

The Appointments Committee is chaired by the Speaker, Jacob Marksons Oboth and deputised by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa and has scheduled to handle the vetting process today and tomorrow, Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

President Yoweri Museveni appointed the Cabinet and State Ministers on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. Subsequently, Parliament approved the composition of the Committee on Appointments during plenary sitting on Thursday last week.

It also comprises Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi and Members of Parliament nominated across the political divide.

The vetting process commenced at 7:30am and among the Ministers designated who have already interacted with the committee are; Crispus Kiyonga (2nd Deputy Prime Minister&Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament), Frank Tumwebaze (Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries) and Jonard Asiimwe (Minister, Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation), among others.

The Appointment’s Committee falls under Standing Committees, whose term in office lasts two and a half years.

The Committee’s primary role is to scrutinise, vet, and approve or reject nominees put forward by the executive (such as the President) for senior public offices, ministerial positions, and judicial appointments.