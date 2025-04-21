On April 17, Ambassador Zhang Lizhong elaborated on China's position against the "Reciprocal Tariffs" by the US, at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day celebration hosted by the Confucius Institute at Makerere University.
Ambassador Zhang reiterated that the US had adopted unilateralism, protectionism, bullying and hegemony through the forced tariffs upon its trade partners. The wonton practice has deeply violated the justified rights and people's welfare worldwide, destabilized global economical orders, and disturbed free trade, which China firmly opposed. China does not make trouble, but has no fear of trouble. China has adopted consolidated counter measures to protect her own legitimate rights, safeguard international justice and free trade. China stays committed to working with Global South with Uganda included, to practice true multilateralism, oppose unilateral coercive measures and economic bullying, so as to foster an open world economy.
Professor Wamala appreciated China's position, while he encouraged Ugandan students to learn Chinese and devote themselves to deepening China-Uganda friendship.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Uganda.