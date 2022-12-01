Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided mobile hemodialysis unit to be used in the treatment of patients with renal failures to Hedi Chaker University Hospital in Sfax which is the second largest city in Tunisia.

Established in 1926 in Sfax, Hedi Chaker Hospital provides service to patients coming from the cities of Kairouan, Sidi Bouzid, and Kasserine.

The capacity of the hospital, reported to be rejecting patients due to inadequate devices in the nephrology department within the hospital, was increased through the hemodialysis unit provided by TİKA.

Owing to the project, it is aimed to provide at least 4 more clinic sessions a day in addition to the current capacity and to treat 25 to 30 patients per week.

15 projects and activities were held in the field of health

TİKA’s Coordinator in Tunisia, Ali Fuat Cebeci emphasized that access to health services is one of the most indispensable needs and stated that as TİKA, they work sensitively and selflessly in this field. Indicating that they have carried out 15 projects and activities in the field of health in Tunisia so far, Cebeci expressed that they are working on two different health projects in Monastir and Sidi Bouzid.