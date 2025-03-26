Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided equipment for banana powder production to the non-governmental organization Femmes de Salem, which works to integrate women, youth, and children into social life in Abidjan.

As part of efforts to add value to bananas—one of the country’s most widely consumed products—create new employment opportunities, support the rehabilitation of women who have experienced violence, and combat human trafficking linked to irregular migration, TİKA supplied various production tools. These will be used to produce banana powder, which can be processed into banana chips and baby food, ensuring a sustainable source of income for 100 women.

Speaking at the equipment delivery ceremony, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Abidjan, Deniz Erdoğan Barım, stated that the TİKA project was implemented as part of the “Year of the Family”, declared by the Republic of Türkiye for 2025.

Doho Patricia Dorothée, Representative of the Ministry of Social Integration and Solidarity of Côte d’Ivoire, highlighted the significance of TİKA’s project in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in Abidjan and expressed her gratitude.

Disadvantaged groups in Côte d’Ivoire come together at TİKA’s iftar dinner

TİKA, in cooperation with the Supreme Council of Imams—the institution responsible for religious affairs in Côte d’Ivoire—and the Municipality of Abobo, organized an iftar program for 1,000 people, primarily from disadvantaged and vulnerable groups. Additionally, hot meals were distributed in mosques located in low-income neighborhoods.