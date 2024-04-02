TİKA, which implemented nearly 900 projects in Mongolia across various fields such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, production, agriculture and animal husbandry, did not leave those in need alone this Ramadan.

The distribution of food packages which will reach a total of 1,200 families across the country has commenced in Ulaanbaatar. At the first stage, 600 food packages were delivered to people in need residing in the districts of Ulaanbaatar in cooperation with the Cooperation Association, the Domestic Violence Victim Children’s and Women’s Shelter affiliated with Minii Yörtönts Association, Narhan Child Protection Institute and the Personal Development Support Association.

Speaking at the food package distribution ceremony, the Ambassador to Ulaanbaatar, Zafer Ateş expressed, “Every year, during the month of Ramadan, TİKA implements food aid projects for families in need in collaboration with NGOs operating in this field. And today, we are here to distribute this food aid, one of the meaningful activities of TİKA. Mongolia is a friendly and brother country for us. TİKA has significantly contributed to the development and enhancement of relations between the two countries through its projects and activities in other fields.”

The President of the Domestic Violence Victim Children’s and Women’s Shelter, Nominhüü Bayanzul, stated, “First of all, I would like to congratulate the Turkish people on Eid al-Fitr. Since 2018, we have been delivering TİKA’s food aid to women and children victims of violence, to low-income families affiliated with our association, and have been sharing the happiness of these people. We would like to express our gratitude to the Turkish people and TİKA, who always support us and make this possible.”

TİKA continues to distribute food packages in the provinces of Khovd, Uvs, Khövsgöl and Bayan-Ölgii in Mongolia.