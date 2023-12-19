Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) installed a vegetable and moringa production garden in Niger, in which approximately one thousand people will be employed.

Niger’s region of Tillaberi is among the regions that are most affected by acute drought and terrorism. The harsh conditions negatively affect the supply chain and regional safety, forcing many people living in Tillaberi to migrate to safer regions. This situation brings along many demographic issues.

Intending to ensure security in the region and develop the supply chain, the state of Niger supports forming new production fields. Within this scope, TİKA installed a vegetable and moringa production garden for the members of the M'Bama Women’s Group, which is active in the village of M'Bama in Balleyara, Tillaberi.

The garden, equipped with solar energy systems, water wells, Californian irrigation systems, seed, fertilizer, moringa saplings, training on vegetable and moringa production, and agricultural equipment, stands out as one of the largest production gardens in the region.

In the production garden installed on a 2-hectare field, plants such as onion, potato, tomato, cabbage, beans, carrot, and eggplant will be grown along with moringa leaf.

This project is aimed to become an important source of income shortly, especially because the moringa plant grows fast and is commonly consumed in Niger.

The aim of the project, which approximately 1,000 people will benefit from, is to increase the capacity of vegetable and moringa production in Niger, to develop the supply chain of the region, which is negatively affected by terrorism, to meet the poor families’ need for water and to contribute to the employment in the region.