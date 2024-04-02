Over the past twelve years, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has successfully implemented 208 projects and activities in Tunisia spanning a diverse range of areas from education to healthcare, from agriculture and animal husbandry to administrative and civil infrastructure.

TİKA, which began its activities in the country in 2012 to carry out technical cooperation and development activities between the Republic of Türkiye and Tunisia and opened its Program Coordination Office in Tunisia in 2013, has implemented dozens of projects and activities across various regions of the country in the fields such as education and vocational training, healthcare, the development of administrative units, support for agriculture and animal husbandry, contributions to cultural life and emergency humanitarian aid.

Türkiye conveys its experience to Tunisia through TİKA

TİKA has carried out various projects to strengthen the administrative and civil infrastructure in Tunisia. Within this scope, a total of 600 motor vehicles were provided and delivered to local administrations and ministries. The vehicles include garbage trucks, street sweepers, tractors, combine harvesters, graders and fire trucks.

Within the Center of Innovation in Carpet and Weaving affiliated with the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts of Tunisia, the country’s first carpet maintenance and restoration center was established by installing machines manufactured in Türkiye.

As a result of cooperation with TAP News Agency, a fully-equipped TV studio was established within the agency.

The necessary technical equipment for digitizing manuscripts within the Laboratory for the Preservation of Manuscripts in Raqqada was provided.

The dining hall and bathrooms of the Hafsia Children’s Complex, which provides social and psychological support to children from low-income families in need of special care and support, were renovated.

As part of the “International Police Cooperation Project,” implemented in cooperation between TİKA and the Directorate General of Security of the Republic of Türkiye, technical courses were provided to 922 Tunisian police officers in Türkiye and Tunisia. These trainings are still ongoing.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Projects

The necessary laboratory materials and equipment to establish the department of “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants” within the Manouba Professional Agricultural Training Center affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries of Tunisia were provided.

Within the project of Tunisia’s National Gene Bank aiming to identify local olive species in the country, measure their productivity and distribute olives to farmers by reproducing them, the necessary equipment and materials were provided by TİKA.

A tractor to support farmers whose source of income is agriculture and animal husbandry in Béni Khalled, the necessary equipment, and a total of 6,000 fig tree seedlings were distributed to 150 farmers who are members of the Al-Baraka cooperative.

Education Projects

TİKA, which implemented 25 education projects between 2012 and 2023, provided educational materials, equipment and stationery to a total of 12 schools in different regions of Tunisia.

Also supporting Turkish language learning in Tunisia, TİKA established Turkish Language and Multimedia Classes at the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences of the University of Tunis in 2016, and at the Pilot High School of Sousse, Sadiki College established by Hayreddin Pasha and the School of Foreign Languages of the Tunisian Ministry of Defence in 2019.

The library of the University of Ez-Zitouna, one of the most long-established higher education institutions in Tunisia and the Islamic world, was supported with digital infrastructure.

The Monastir Science Palace, affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Tunisia was equipped with interactive kiosks, 3D models and appropriate software, and decorated to provide modern services.

Information technology classes were established at two training centers affiliated with the Tunisian Training Agency for Tourism Professions.

At the studio established within the National Children and Youth Informatics Center, trainings were provided to children and young people in the fields of photography, video recording and editing, short film shooting, press and communication.

Healthcare Projects

A fully-equipped ambulance was delivered to the Tunisian Ministry of Health as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Medical imagining system support was provided to the Abderrahmen Mami Pneumo-Phthisiology Hospital.

Vocational Training Projects

A laboratory was established at Sfax International Training School where 100 students can receive training on solar energy systems annually.

Diagnostic equipment necessary for repair of diesel engines and models for application were provided to the Jebeniana Vocational Training Center in the city of Sfax, and the quality of vocational training was enhanced.

Social Projects

Pedagogical materials necessary for psychomotor development, toys and equipment were provided to Local Korba Association for Disabled Individuals and the Nabil Assistance Association for Individuals with Intellectual Disability.

The bathroom and kitchen areas of the Orphanage of Diar Essebil Mother and Children Protection Association, which offers services to babies in need of care, were renovated, and brought up to modern standards.

Thanks to the pastry workshop established within the Education Center of Menzel Bouzelfa Assistance Association for Individuals with Intellectual Disability, individuals with mild intellectual disability will have the opportunity to participate in production and earn income by receiving vocational training.

Apart from contributing to the social and economic development of the country, TİKA’s projects in Tunisia hold a significant importance in terms of enhancing educational and vocational skills.