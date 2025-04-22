Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has established a tailoring workshop at the Central Prison in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. The workshop aims to equip formerly incarcerated women with vocational skills, empowering them to produce and contribute economically after their release.

As part of the project, which seeks to support social reintegration and reduce the risk of reoffending, former inmates will receive vocational training in tailoring. The initiative is designed to help them adapt to economic life post-release and rejoin society as skilled, self-sufficient individuals.

Somali Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Moallin Mohamud Sheikh Ali; Türkiye’s Ambassador to Mogadishu, Alper Aktaş; TİKA officials and representatives from the Prisons Administration attended the opening ceremony of the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Aktaş emphasized that every individual deserves a second chance and that the workshop was designed to serve this purpose. Minister Moallin expressed his belief that the initiative would help prevent reoffending and extended his gratitude to TİKA and Türkiye for their support.

The project also aims to play a key role in social rehabilitation, as the textile products manufactured in the workshop will contribute to the local market and offer participants the opportunity to generate income.