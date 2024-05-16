Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established the “Radiophony and Sound Management Studio” within the Higher Institute of Music in Tunisia.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tunisia, Ahmet Misbah Demircan; the Deputy Minister of the Higher Education and Scientific Research of Tunisia, Ahmet Sheikh al-Arabi; TİKA’s Coordinator in Tunisia, Ali Fuat Cebeci; the Rector of the University of Sousse, Lotfi Belkacem; the Director of the Higher Music Institute of Sousse, Faher Hakima and local administrators attended the opening ceremony of the studio, which will be utilized within the Higher Music Institute in Sousse, a coastal city located in the south of the capital Tunis.

Speaking at the opening of the studio, Ambassador Demircan said, “This project is of great importance not only for students of the music institute, but also for Tunisian youth. We are extremely proud to implement these projects enhancing relations at all levels between Türkiye and Tunisia. We will continue to take part and support projects which will strengthen bilateral relations in the forthcoming period.”

The Director of the Higher Music Institute of Sousse, Hakima stated that the studio will be utilized by students, and this project will contribute to the university’s history as a success story.

Underlining that the project initially had educational purposes, Hakima said,

“We have been trying to establish a radio within the university since 2017. At the studio, established with high-tech equipment and materials especially for students with visual impairments, there is everything a professional radio station needs. We thank to TİKA for the studio they established within our university.”

“The 3rd professional studio established by TİKA in Tunisia”

TİKA’s Coordinator in Tunisia, Cebeci noted that the Radiophony and Sound Management Studio established within the Higher Music Institute of Sousse will greatly contribute to students’ education.

Cebeci also added,

“The studio in Sousse, where we are present today for the inauguration, is the third professional studio established by TİKA in Tunisia. We previously established studios within the Tunisia News Agency (TAP) and the Tunisian National Children and Youth Informatics Center. However, one of the elements that makes this project meaningful is that individuals with visual impairments would also benefit from this studio through special equipment provided.”

Cebeci also stated that as an institution, they give special priority to activities aimed at supporting disadvantaged groups in society.

Emphasizing that it will also be possible to broadcast online from the studio, Cebeci expressed that the studio, which increased the physical capacity of the institute, will develop students’ skills and increase job opportunities in employment market.

According to data from TİKA’s Tunisia Office, TİKA, which started its activities in Tunisia in 2012, has implemented nearly 250 projects and activities especially in the education field up to now.