Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) renovated the sales center of the Association of Persons with Disabilities operating in the city of Agadez and provided materials and equipment to the workshops of the production center under the association.

The city of Agadez, one of the significant centers of attraction in Niger in a cultural sense, is a frequent destination for many domestic and foreign visitors each year. Especially the traditionally-organized Cure Salée and Inferouane Festivals are important sources of income for the tradespeople of the region.

In addition, members of the association of persons with disabilities, established under the auspices of the Sultanate of Air and operating in the city center of Agadez, earn income by offering the cultural and daily life products they produce to the people of Agadez and foreign visitors.

In line with the request of the Sultanate of Air (Agadez) which is in the culturally leading position of the city of Agadez, one of the most important centers for the historical fellowship and cooperation between Niger and Türkiye; TİKA renovated the sales center of the association of persons with disabilities operating under the Sultanate in accordance with the traditional architecture.

As a part of the support project, materials such as fabrics, sewing machines, optical glasses/frames, leathers, iron, and complementary equipment were also provided to the needlecraft, metal welding, leather, and optics workshops within the vocational production center, which operates under the association of persons with disabilities in Agadez and produces various materials, particularly daily life items.

The renovated sales center and production equipment were presented to the authorities with the participation of Oumarou Ibrahim Oumarou, the Sultan of Air (Agadez); Amadou Amadou, TİKA’s Office Assistant in Niamey; and members of the Association of Persons with Disabilities of the Sultanate of Air.

It is expected that more than 250 families will benefit from the project aiming to contribute to the employment and economic integration of people with disabilities in Agadez and to increase the income of the professionals who are members of the association.