Treten Networks, an ICT solutions and Enterprise security services business, has partnered with Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), a business of Cassava Technologies. This partnership will allow Treten's customers access to the cloud and infrastructure they need to realise their digital transformation goals.

Treten Networks offers specialist business advisory services that provide advanced network and security solutions, helping its customers in both the private and public sectors do business more securely and efficiently. In addition to its existing services, Treten will now leverage Africa Data Centres' physical infrastructure and ecosystem of connectivity partners to support cloud deployments for its customers.

Both organisations aim to solve customer's business challenges with this partnership by providing sustainable game-changing technologies and solutions. Operating the continent's largest carrier-neutral data centres, the Africa Data Centre has access to tens of thousands of connections to cloud, content, and network providers from Africa and across the globe. As a result, Treten's customers will reap the benefits of connecting directly with secure, low latency connections to key providers and business partners.

"The last two years have proven that access to cloud infrastructure is imperative to ensuring that African businesses grow their revenue and can compete with companies in the European and US markets. In addition to benefits like low latency and compliance with data storage laws, the proliferation of data centres on the continent is a vital ingredient to ensure the easy availability of cloud services locally," said Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

Treten's customers in every industry have accelerated their journeys to the cloud, and as they have done so, they have accepted the reality that hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies are here to stay. Together, Africa Data Centres and Treten can provide organisations with secure private infrastructure and access to hyperscale cloud providers through numerous interconnections and exchanges.

"Africa Data Centres is unquestionably the largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities on the continent, and furthermore provides expert quality and next-level service crucial to our datacenter needs," says Karo Esemitodje, Head of Cloud Services from Treten Networks. "From the reliable uptime on facility, cooling, state-of-the-art monitoring, and expert level security in the LOS-1 DC facility, Africa Data Centres is the industry leader by leaps and bounds. "The amount of detail they deliver daily in all areas is why Treten Networks chose Africa Data Centres as our partner for our digital future. As a result, all our data centre needs have been addressed."

Treten Networks is rapidly expanding its footprint with its bespoke cloud service offerings, including compute, storage, networking, backup and recovery, and so much more. "We already boast of an extremely low latency and the fastest cloud service in Nigeria, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Africa Data Centres".

In closing Karo Esemitodje from Treten, says that through the partnership with Africa Data Centres his organisation will meet and surpass the expectations of its clients. "As the leading cloud service provider in Nigeria, our vision is to be the premiere customer-centric cloud provider of choice, enabling enterprises to meet their business goals".

About Cassava Technologies:

As a company that is firmly rooted in Africa, Cassava Technologies envisions a digitally connected future for every African. We are on a mission to use technology to transform the lives of individuals and businesses across the continent by enabling social mobility and economic prosperity. Our integrated ecosystem of digital solutions will dramatically increase access to digital tools and connectivity. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres is a business of Cassava Technologies Limited and a trusted partner to local and global enterprises for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections in Africa.

Africa Data Centres owns and operates Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Strategically located, our world-class data centre facilities provide a home for business-critical data for enterprises in Africa. www.AfricaDataCentres.com

About Treten Networks:

Treten Networks is a privately owned Solutions and Cloud Services Provider with footprint in over 18 countries across Africa, Middle East, Caribbean, Canada and the UK. Incorporated in 2013, today we’re proud to boast a strong team of Solutions Architects who thrive on rolling up their sleeves and solving digital transformation challenges and meeting your business needs. We are on a mission to exceed your expectations and form a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with you. https://TretennetWorks.com