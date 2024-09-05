With nearly 30% of the population living below the poverty line, Mauritania is now committed to promoting social protection as a solution to the socioeconomic challenges facing the country; More than 200,000 poor households registered in the Social Registry database are benefiting from the Tekavoul National Social Transfer Program, one of several adaptive and transformative social protection programs implemented by the Mauritanian government and supported by the International Development Association (IDA), the Bank's fund for low-income countries; Young people and women are the priorities for building human capital for the next generations.

Henniya mint Teyib is one of more than 200,000 poor households registered in the Social Registry database benefiting from the Tekavoul National Social Transfer Program, one of several adaptive and transformative social protection programs implemented by the Mauritanian government and supported by the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for low-income countries.

Every quarter, she receives a cash transfer from the Mauritanian government: “I use part of it to buy hygiene products, school supplies, and food for the children. I had a small stall at home that I was able to expand with some of the transfers from Tekavoul, and I was able to save until I bought an ewe that has already given birth to two lambs.”

With nearly 30% of the population living below the poverty line, Mauritania is now committed to promoting social protection as a solution to the socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

In 2015, the Government launched the Social Safety Net System Support Project (PASyFiS 1) as part of the implementation of its National Social Protection Strategy (SNPS), which lays the foundation for an innovative approach introducing a more inclusive and sustainable social protection model.

In addition, the Elmaouna shock-responsive safety net program, implemented in several regions of the country in 2017, illustrated the convergence between humanitarian and development approaches.

An adaptive, human-centered approach

With the creation in 2020 of the Taazour General Delegation for National Solidarity and the Fight against Exclusion, a new phase is opening with the expansion and strengthening of all aspects of adaptive social protection, investment in future generations and direct impact on populations.

Awareness-raising to change behaviors and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty was put in place, as Henniya testifies: “We participated in information sessions where we received advice on hygiene, health, nutrition, and education of our children. As I put these tips into practice, I have noticed that my children, who used to get sick often, are healthier. I also invested in the education of my children; they are all in school today.”

More than 90% of the beneficiaries of the cash transfers are women heads of household, and the project also provides access to credit and health care: “As beneficiaries of Tekavoul, we have gained credibility with the merchants who provide us with credit for our urgent needs, and we benefit from the health insurance, the CNAM, which now allows us and our children to treat ourselves free of charge.”

Young people are also one of the priorities for building human capital for the next generations. Launched in 2021 in parallel with the Social Safety Net System Support Project, the Youth Employability Project (YEP) has trained more than 12,000 young people, 70% of whom are women, as well as about 1,000 young people in technical and management training or waiting for scholarships.

Mauritania's commitment and program expansion

Mauritania's sustained commitment is reflected in a significant expansion of the program's impact and outcomes. Indeed, the number of beneficiary households has more than doubled, from 47,000 in 2020 to more than 100,000 beneficiary households today, with an additional 42,000 households added with the start of the Nouakchott project.

This momentum can also be seen in the increase in quarterly allocations from MRU 1,500 ($37) in 2015 to MRU 3,600 ($90) today, covering more than 80% of transfer costs, fully financed by the government.

Mauritania has also scaled up its crisis response measures to support the most vulnerable households during difficult periods of drought and flooding. Between 2017 and 2023, more than 131,000 households, representing approximately 814,000 individuals, benefited from the Elmaouna program.

Finally, 24,000 households received assistance under the Tekavoul Choc pilot.

Elmaouna was also extended to 7,282 refugee households in the M'berra camp, thus providing a crucial safety net to more than 40,192 people, as Fatma Walet Elmehdi, a refugee in the camp and beneficiary, testifies: “Through the quarterly cash transfer that we can count on, we now have a fixed amount that can help us in the household's life. in our day-to-day expenses but also to support our own initiatives.”