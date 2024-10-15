The Directorate of Financial Report and Grants began a five (5) days training on 7th -11th October 2024 on Contingent Owned Equipment for Peace Keeping Accountants. The Course was coordinated by Nigeria Army College of Logistics and Management in Lagos, Nigeria.

Economic Community of West African States in collaboration with the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management conducts Training on Contingent Owned Equipment for ECOWAS Peace support Operations. This training brought Military personnel from the Nigeria Army and staff responsible for Peace Keeping Accounting in the Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants.

The aim of the Course was to enhance the knowledge of the peacekeeping accountants of the Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants in logistic functions as it relates to peacekeeping missions, specifically understanding the conditions and the process of reimbursement of costs belonging to troops/police contributing countries, and better equip ECOWAS with negotiation of during signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

The Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management, Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Brig General JIB Manjang GSS plsc(+) afwc(+) fdc CM FCM SAT during the opening ceremony, welcomed the participants and esteemed Resource Persons, mentioning the importance of the course, especially considering the increasing spate of political instability, and the nature of security challenges that the ECOWAS region has witnessed of late. These challenges have often necessitated the deployment of Peace Support Operations (PSOs). He said the course is not only timely but vital to enhancing the capacity of ECOWAS staff and Military personnel that could be deployed as logisticians in the management and deployment of Peace keeping Mission. Among several other specific objectives, the course would acquaint participants with the practical skills and knowledge for effective management of Contingent Owned Equipment from Troop/Police contributing countries participating in Peace Support Operation to ensure smooth functioning of operations in complex and dynamic environments.

Mr. Chukwuka Nwacheli, Acting Head of Division, Grants Division during his opening remarks, thanked the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management for their commitment in ensuring this training took place. He stated, as an ECOWAS directorate involved in managing Partners Funds for Peace Mission across the region, there has been some knowledge gaps noticed within the division in reporting to Partners on Resources provided. Some of the gaps identified are calculating Reimbursement of Contingent Owned Equipment and Negotiation on rates during Preparation of Memorandum of Understanding. He noted that for the Directorate to be better equipped to manage Partners funds for peace keeping missions in the region, we need to fill these gaps.

He finally appreciated the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management for the willing-ness to conduct this training for the ECOWAS Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants, Peace keeping accountant and believe that the outcome of this training will be a added ad-vantage to the Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants.