Multinational commodities trader Trafigura, together with the Egyptian Aluminium Company and Metallurgical Industries Holding Company, has entered exclusive negotiations to co-finance and develop a major new aluminium complex in Egypt, marking one of the country’s most significant downstream metals investments to date.

The proposed project, valued between $750 million and $900 million, includes a 300,000-ton-per-annum aluminium smelter and a 150,000-ton-per-annum anode plant. It is designed to position Egypt more competitively in global aluminium supply chains at a time when geopolitical fragmentation and industrial realignment are pushing countries to localize and secure critical materials processing capacity.

Beyond serving international demand, the project aligns directly with Egypt’s industrial strategy to increase the mining sector’s contribution to GDP from around 1% today to 5-6% over the medium term, underscoring a clear policy shift toward value-added production rather than raw mineral exports.

The aluminium deal is also part of a wider acceleration in Egypt’s beneficiation strategy, with new partnerships emerging across phosphates, fertilizers and industrial minerals.

In April 2026, Misr Phosphate Company signed an agreement with Indorama Corporation to supply phosphate feedstock for a $525 million fertilizer complex in the Suez Canal Economic Zone at Sokhna. The first phase of the project is expected to produce around 600,000 tons annually, strengthening Egypt’s position in global fertilizer supply chains while increasing domestic processing capacity.

In parallel, El Sewedy Industrial Development and China’s Kunming Chuan Jin Nuo Chemical are developing a $1 billion integrated phosphate complex in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, further expanding Egypt’s downstream chemical and fertilizer ecosystem.

Chinese industrial group Xingfa Group has also outlined plans to invest up to $2 billion across phosphate exploration, extraction and chemical manufacturing in Egypt, reinforcing international confidence in the country’s industrial minerals strategy.

At the same time, Egypt is moving to strengthen its position in precious metals and refining. The Central Bank of Egypt, alongside the African Export-Import Bank, is advancing plans for a Pan-African Gold Bank initiative aimed at expanding local gold refining capacity, formalizing artisanal and industrial supply chains and reducing dependence on external refining hubs.

These projects signal a broader structural shift: Egypt is transitioning from a raw commodity exporter to a vertically integrated minerals and industrial processing hub, with downstream value creation at the center of its economic strategy.

Egypt’s accelerating beneficiation agenda will be a key focus at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa – where the country will feature through a dedicated Country Spotlight.

The forum brings together government representatives, regulators, global investors, mining companies, project developers and financiers to explore opportunities across Egypt and Africa’s expanding mining and industrial value chain.

As the country scales its downstream ambitions across aluminium, phosphates, fertilizers and gold, AMW 2026 will serve as a key platform for translating policy momentum into investment partnerships and project execution.