The Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (HTTI) in Jinja District has unveiled a comprehensive plan to equip hoteliers, tourism students and specialists with the skills needed to dominate the Uganda and East African markets.

This revelation was made by Richard Kawere, the Principal of HTTI as he presented their plans to the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) on Monday, 8 July 2024.

He said government is capacitating the Hotel and Tourism Training Institute so as to respond to the competition from foreigners who have taken up jobs in the industry.

Kawere highlighted the historical lack of proper infrastructure for tourism and hospitality training, emphasising that the government is now addressing this gap by building a training hotel with a school.

"This infrastructure, once it's ready, with the right staffing, we will be able to lead in the skills-based training. We shall take on staff who are in the industry for retooling so that basically, we can start that path to be able to actually have our staff compete with those coming in." he added.

AUDIO Kawere

Kawere noted the importance of learning from expatriates while also creating a roadmap for Ugandans to take up leadership roles in the sector.

"Their coming in should not be seen as a bad thing. It is always good to import best talent, and then we have our staff learn from them. We should be able to see a roadmap where we can best have our Ugandans take up this space," Kawere said.

He also mentioned potential models for funding, such as a training levy collected by the government and later given to the industry to increase capacity.

Hon. Charles Bakkabulindi (NRM, Workers Representative) re-echoed Kawere’s concerns stressing the need for quality training to ensure Ugandans compete regionally.

"Our major concern is quality training to have Ugandans who can compete with others in this region. This business from year one to year five, getting managers and supervisors from Nairobi, what is that that ours cannot do?" Bakkabulindi wondered.

AUDIO Bakkabulindi

He emphasised the need to address both facilities and motivation, urging the institution not to forget the core goal of attracting tourists through well-trained staff.

Buzaaya County MP, Hon. Martin Muzaale also expressed optimism about the HTTI's initiatives.

"The tourism sector generally, of course, the Kenyans have taken advantage of it. You find that in most of our hotels, it is the Kenyans managing those hotels," Muzaale said.

Muzaale underscored the significance of the quality of training provided by HTTI. He said that it is the only way Ugandans can out-compete expatriates.

The institute will also house the Crested Crane Hotel, a three Star hotel which is currently being constructed by ROKO.

The construction is being funded by the World Bank at cost of Shs24 Billion.

It is established under an Act of Parliament, UHTTI Act (2015) with the mandate to undertake training and conduct research in tourism and hospitality, to advance skills and knowledge in the industry.