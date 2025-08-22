Diaspora nationals on vacation in their country visited historical and developmental sites in the Adi-Keih sub-zone on 19 August. The tour was organized by the PFDJ Central Office.

Upon arrival at the Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science, they were warmly welcomed by the residents of Adi-Keih and the college community.

They also visited the historical sites of Kohaito, Ishga, Safira Dam, and the ancient Egyptian tomb, where they received briefings from knowledgeable guides about the background and history of the sites.

Indicating that such tours to historical and developmental sites have been conducted for the third time, Mr. Solomon Tareke, from the PFDJ office, said that nationals from various countries participated in the tour.

Expressing satisfaction for visiting the historical and developmental sites and receiving the briefings, the participants conveyed their gratitude for the warm welcome extended to them by the residents of Adi-Keih.