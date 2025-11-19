Oil and gas supermajor TotalEnergies’ Senegalese subsidiary – TotalEnergies Senegal – will be represented at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition by Badara Mbacké, Managing Director and Country Chair. Taking place in Dakar on December 8-10, the event brings together key stakeholders from the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sectors to discuss investment, exploration and infrastructure developments across West Africa and the wider African region.

Mbacké’s participation highlights TotalEnergies’ continued presence in Senegal, where the company plays a leading role in petroleum products distribution and is actively involved in the country’s emerging offshore oil and gas sector. The company operates the Rufisque Offshore Profond and Ultra Deep Offshore exploration blocks, in partnership with Senegal’s national oil company Petrosen and the Korea National Oil Corporation. Activities in these blocks currently focus on technical studies, appraisal and exploration planning.

In the downstream sector, TotalEnergies Marketing Senegal maintains a leadership position in the distribution of fuels, lubricants and LPG, operating over 170 service stations nationwide. The company is also supplying LNG to Senegal’s floating power plant and coordinating with the national electricity company Senelec on further deliveries. This comes as part of the country’s gas-to-power infrastructure rollout plan, with the Gandon power plant – a key facility within this framework – expected to become operational in early 2026.

Senegal’s energy landscape has evolved significantly in recent years, including the start of production at the Sangomar oilfield in 2024 and plans for a second refinery to process local crude and reduce fuel imports. TotalEnergies holds a 7% stake in the country’s existing refinery the Société Africaine de Raffinage.

“TotalEnergies Senegal’s participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition highlights the company’s strategic presence in both petroleum distribution and offshore exploration. Mbacké’s insights will undoubtedly contribute significantly to discussions on the region’s energy development,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.