Martin Deffontaines, Country Manager for Angola at energy major TotalEnergies has been confirmed as a speaker at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition – taking place September 9­­–10 with a pre-conference day on September 8. His participation comes at a pivotal time for the company as it expands its offshore strategy and is expected to provide insight into how one of the industry’s leading operators is positioning itself for Angola’s next phase of offshore growth.

TotalEnergies is driving a multi-faceted exploration and production strategy in Angola, balancing brownfield optimization with frontier exploration and large-scale deepwater developments. As one of the country’s biggest oil producers, the company’s recent investments signal a long-term commitment to the market as well as its broader ambitions to support Angola’s goals of sustaining production above one million barrels per day (bpd).

At the core of this strategy is unlocking additional value from producing assets. Just this month, the company signed a Principles Agreement with the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) to extend its license for Block 32 to 2043. The agreement establishes the general terms for the continuous development of the block, while outlining the possible application of the Incremental Production Decree to bolster production. Block 32 is one of the country’s biggest producing assets, covering six fields and featuring the Kaombo project.

Beyond operational assets, TotalEnergies is pursuing new frontiers in Angola. The company signed an agreement in March 2026 with the ANPG and ExxonMobil for the allocation of four blocks in the Benguela and Namibe Basins – namely 40, 41, 42 and 58. The agreement lays the foundation for the signing of the respective contracts for the blocks. This follows another agreement signed in 2025 between TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and the ANPG for the study and evaluation of the Free Areas of Blocks 17/06 and 32/21 – two of the country’s longest-producing assets. The agreement aims to identify new leads across the blocks, supporting future production growth.

The company’s ongoing project portfolio further highlights the scale of its ambitions in Angola. Central to this is the Kaminho deepwater project – the first major deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin. Representing a $6 billion investment, the project is expected to produce approximately 70,000 bpd through an FPSO designed with lower-emission technologies. FID was reached in 2024, with production on track for 2028. Kaminho builds on TotalEnergies recent project momentum, which saw two offshore projects start operations in 2025. The Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 developments added 60,000 bpd to the company’s Angolan portfolio, cementing its position as a major operator.

Deffontaines’ participation at AOG 2026 comes as these themes move to the forefront of Angola’s oil and gas agenda. As one of the country’s largest international investors, TotalEnergies continues to shape discussions around production sustainability, exploration strategy and offshore project economics. His presence at the event underscores both the scale of the opportunity and the growing international confidence in Angola’s deepwater market.