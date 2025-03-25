Radio Miraya, the broadcaster run by the United Nations Mission in #SouthSudan (UNMISS) has devoted, listening fans across the country. When a crew from the station spent a few days in Torit and Magwi, they were enthusiastically received.

“I’m proud of Radio Miraya because they give us a lot of information. Whenever something important happens in the country or in our state, Miraya will let us know. They even released the results of the national exams for both primary and secondary schools,” said Atimango Merc Ayella, a pupil at the Airport View Primary School.

The travelling reporters were there to give listeners the latest about schools reopening after an extreme heatwave had forced them to close for a while, a fact which prompted environmentally conscious girls and boys to call for the planting of lots and lots of trees to help mitigate long-term climate effects.

Some young but avid Miraya listeners were luckier than others, like Atimango’s schoolmate Romeo Moses Camero, who made his radio debut.

“I was so happy to be heard worldwide. I felt energized, my fear disappeared, because I think I became a man who can now speak in front of others even in a debate if that is needed. Speaking on national radio was a great learning experience,” he said, positively beaming.

While in Eastern Equatoria, Radio Miraya picked up numerous voices, covering a wide range of topics. People from all walks of life, including the Governor, the Head of the peacekeeping mission’s field office in Torit, farmers, traders, academics and artists elaborated on everything from development and infrastructure projects to local history, peace efforts and intercommunal relations, not least between cattle herders and agriculturalists.

“It was quite an exciting and innovative experience to have the station come here to us, I’m impressed by their creativity. Imagine, for a while I had a studio just next to my office!” said Stephen Ihude Oduho, Director General of the state’s Ministry of Trade, who also admitted to being a bit of a Radio Miraya addict.

“I cannot go a full day without it. Even when things are busy, I at least listen in the morning and the evening, because Miraya has been one of my main sources of information for a long time, even when I used to live in the diaspora.”