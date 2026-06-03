From 2 to 4 June 2026, Lomé will host the 8th Annual Forum of National Volunteer Agencies in the ECOWAS region. Organised under the theme ‘From knowledge to action: practical tools and reliable data to strengthen the role of volunteering in the ECOWAS region’, this forum brings together stakeholders in the volunteering sector from our Community’s member states, as well as technical and institutional partners.

This high-level meeting will feature plenary sessions and working groups aimed at developing a reference document on the collection and management of data relating to volunteering. The national volunteering agencies and institutions represented will share their experiences and best practices in order to contribute to the harmonisation of data collection mechanisms across the community space.

Through its Volunteer Programme, implemented by the Youth and Sports Development Centre, ECOWAS is firmly committed to making volunteering a driving force for regional integration, the promotion of peace and the acceleration of sustainable development in the region.

The Lomé Forum therefore provides a unique opportunity to harmonize approaches, strengthen cooperation between stakeholders in the voluntary sector and share experiences with a view to consolidating the contribution of volunteering to development within the ECOWAS region.