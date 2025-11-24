President Dr. Patrick Herminie, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces, alongside Major General Michael Rosette, presided over the commissioning of three service personnel as Second Lieutenants in the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).

The formal ceremony, held at State House this morning, saw Second Lieutenant Chakira Rose, Second Lieutenant Dominique Andimignon, and Second Lieutenant Kenneth Evenor receive their rank slides and certificates, marking their elevation to commissioned officer status within the Defence Forces.

Second Lieutenant Rose and Second Lieutenant Andimignon are presently attached to the Seychelles Defence Headquarters at Bel Eau. Both officers have completed extensive training programs locally and internationally, including a one-year Officer Cadet course in India. Second Lieutenant Evenor, who brings considerable local and international military experience to his new role, is currently attached to the Presidential Security Unit.

President Herminie extended his congratulations to the newly commissioned officers, wishing them success in their professional duties and personal endeavors.

Speaking to local media following the ceremony, 2Lt Andimignon described the training as intense yet rewarding. "This achievement is the result of hard work, continuous support, and determination. I am committed to pursuing my career and reaching further milestones as a military officer," he stated.

2Lt Rose expressed profound satisfaction with her accomplishment, attributing her success to unwavering determination and willpower. "With continued guidance and dedication, I am confident of achieving greater heights in my military career," she remarked.

The commissioning of these three officers represents an important step in strengthening the leadership capacity of the Seychelles Defence Forces. Their appointments reflect the nation's continued commitment to developing qualified and competent military leadership to enhance the Seychelles' defense capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, including Brigadier General Jean Atala, Chief of Staff; Colonel Michael Hollanda; Lieutenant Colonel Achille Mondon; and Captain Steve Asba.