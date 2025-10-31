Experts in new energy vehicles, along with industry leaders, academics, and specialists, are gathering in Gqeberha to share valuable insights on industry innovations and initiatives – particularly those focused on decarbonising the transport sector. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has partnered with the uYilo e-Mobility Programme at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) to host the annual uYilo Annual e-Mobility Summit, which runs from 28 to 30 October 2025.

The Department's Mbangiseni Mabudafhasi, Deputy Director: Power, said that the summit recognises the urgency of global commitments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the transport sector, which have catalysed growing market demand for electric vehicles (EVs). He added that, while internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles remain dominant, particularly in developing markets, their market share is expected to decline significantly in high-income countries after 2035.

South Africa's automotive industry plays a crucial economic role, contributing approximately 5,2% to the national GDP. Studies show that the sector supports around 115 000 high-skilled manufacturing jobs and roughly 500 000 formal jobs across the automotive supply chain.

Mr Mabudafhasi stressed that discussions about the future of ICEs are essential as the industry stands at a critical juncture. "By 2035, it is projected that 63% of key export markets, including the EU and the UK will implement bans on the sale of new ICE vehicles," he said.

To navigate this transition, South Africa is encouraged to adopt a pragmatic dual-track strategy, which aims to maximise the operational life and minimise the carbon emissions of ICE vehicles while simultaneously fostering the growth of the most promising EV and hybrid platforms. It acknowledges that although ICE vehicles remain dominant, especially in developing markets, their market share is expected to decline sharply in high-income countries beyond 2035.

Mr Gareth Burley, CEO of Microcare Solar Energy, said that Africa's e-mobility transition must be designed around local realities rather than imported wholesale from abroad. "African innovations must solve African problems," he said, emphasising that the continent's success hinges on developing systems tailored to its economic, infrastructural and social contexts. E-mobility in Africa, he contended, cannot simply replicate European or Asian models but must address challenges such as energy access, affordability and the informal nature of much of the transport economy.

"If we only import our chargers and software, we will continue to outsource jobs, intellectual property and after-sales services," Mr Burley warned. "Localising support technologies, such as chargers, power electronics and related components, is the fastest on-ramp for small, medium and micro enterprises in our country."

Microcare Solar Energy has developed the DC-DC Solar EV Charger, a flexible, solar-integrated solution that delivers consistent charging directly from photovoltaic panels, eliminating the need for AC conversion or grid dependency. This makes it ideal for remote locations.

Burley noted that sustainable progress requires close coordination between governments, academia and the private sector. "Research must inform regulation, regulation must enable innovation, and innovation must be rooted in community benefit," he said. The desired outcome, he maintained, is a self-reinforcing ecosystem of skills, investment and local manufacturing capacity rather than continued dependence on imported solutions.

Mr Zakariae Ouachakradi, Business Development Manager of Morocco's Green Energy Park echoed this sentiment as he described Morocco's approach to building an EV charging network. He highlighted the delicate balance between technical precision and the institutional coordination required to sustain such an initiative. Morocco's strategy, he explained, relies on the government's proactive role in setting standards, funding research and aligning industrial policy with environmental goals.

The Green Energy Park – a partnership between the Institute for Research in Solar Energy and Renewable Energies and the OCP Group – employs engineers and researchers who design and test charging stations adapted to African climates and grid conditions. This localised research and development model ensures that technologies are not only viable but are also resilient under regional constraints. However, Mr Ouachakradi also pointed to persistent challenges, particularly the lack of harmonised standards across the continent. Without shared frameworks for charging protocols, battery systems and safety compliance, he cautioned, African countries risk building fragmented systems that hinder regional integration.

Africa's e-mobility future depends on alignment and cooperation, not on nations working in silos. The continent's diversity in energy systems, industrial capacity and regulatory readiness must become a source of collective strength. Two of the most pressing and decisive factors identified were the transfer of technical expertise and the development of skilled human capital. Without a workforce capable of building, maintaining and innovating within these systems, even the most advanced technologies will remain underutilised.

Both speakers signalled a shift away from viewing Africa as a passive recipient of technology and toward recognising it as a generator of homegrown solutions. A growing number of African research institutions and startups are already contributing to global clean-mobility knowledge. The consensus was clear – this momentum must be channelled through supportive policies, regional collaboration and sustained investment in applied science.

Africa's e-mobility transition is an active continental agenda and realising it will demand coordination, foresight and unwavering commitment. The road ahead leads toward a cleaner, more connected, self-reliant and innovative Africa that is powered by its own ingenuity.