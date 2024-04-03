The alumni of the University of Ghana Association in Liberia paid a courtesy call on the Head of Mission, H.E. Kingsford Amoako, at the Chancery on 3rd April, 2024. The alumni executives were led by the President, Daniel Blamo Nah, and Vice President, Uomah Witherspoon. The rest included the Legal Adviser, Treasurer and Chaplain to the alumni.

The group indicated that it had formed a strong bond with the Mission, which culminated in the visit of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Nana Aba Amfo, to Liberia to inaugurate the alumni association. They expressed their desire to continue the excellent relations with the Mission, hence the courtesy call on Amb. Amoako.

The Head of Mission welcomed the leaders and urged them to bring their experience to bear on the alumni association for the benefit of all Liberians. According to him, Liberia stands an excellent chance of growth by relying on home-grown solutions. He said he was hopeful that Liberia would regain its past glory to the benefit of the entire West Africa sub-region. Speaking about the alumni association, Amb. Amoako indicated that the group entailed highly skilled professionals indicative of the sharing of skills and knowledge across West Africa. He urged them to put those skills to the service of democracy in Liberia. The alumni President noted that the alumni is focused on helping with improvements in agriculture in Liberia as part of its strategic plans. The association also intends to set up resource centres for the benefit of Liberians.

Furthermore, the alumni has put in motion plans to make UGAL a recruitment hub in Liberia. According to them, the University of Ghana continues to improve on its services which can be beneficial to all Liberians. The University of Ghana Alumni Association in Liberia expressed their appreciation to His Excellency the Ambassador and the entire mission for its good work in Liberia and promised to keep the mission abreast of its activities for the participation of the mission.