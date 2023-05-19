The Department of State is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States for both immigrant and nonimmigrant travelers.

The United States Embassy in Morocco informs local travelers that the Department of State published a Final Rule regarding increases to certain nonimmigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees:

The fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185.

The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205.

The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.

This is the first fee increase for B1/B2 visas – the most commonly applied for in Morocco – since 2012.

The Final Rule was published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2023, and becomes effective on May 30, 2023.

Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.

NIV fees are set based on the actual cost of providing NIV services and are determined after conducting a study of the cost of these services. The Department uses an Activity-Based Costing (ABC) methodology to calculate, annually, the cost of providing consular services, including visa services.

Visas for work and tourism are essential to President Biden’s foreign policy, and we recognize the critical role international travel plays in the U.S. economy.

Fee information can be found on the Bureau of Consular Affairs website, travel.state.gov, and on the websites of U.S. Embassy and U.S. Consulate Morocco.