U.S. Department of State


The United States congratulates São Tomé and Príncipe on its elections. The Santomean people have had the opportunity to have their votes counted and their voices heard in building their own future.

We expect that the incoming government will continue to build on São Tomé and Príncipe’s democratic traditions and give diverse perspectives a chance to help develop a safe, prosperous, and healthy future for all Santomeans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.