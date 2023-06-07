A U.S. interagency delegation of senior officials from the Departments of State, Treasury, and Defense is visiting Algeria on June 5-6 for a security dialogue to advance shared regional counterterrorism and stability goals. They will meet with counterparts from the Algerian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Interior, and Finance.

The dialogue is part of an effort to work with likeminded partners and relevant institutions to reduce the expansion and influence of terrorist groups and related threats in the region through improved governance, law enforcement, security, and justice systems.

In her opening remarks, U.S. Ambassador Elizabeth Moore Aubin stated, “Algeria is a natural partner in this regard. Your country is a regional leader with a proven track record of success in countering terrorism and organized crime, while working with neighboring countries to develop their security capabilities.”

Security cooperation and the shared fight against terrorism are a cornerstone of the U.S. – Algeria relations as both countries seek stability and prosperity in North Africa and the Sahel.